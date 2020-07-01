Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2202 Hutchins St
Last updated June 13 2019 at 7:05 AM
2202 Hutchins St
2202 Hutchins St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2202 Hutchins St, Houston, TX 77003
Greater Third Ward
Amenities
parking
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
Quiet area, Police Station in the corner. 5 minutes to GB Convention Center, Soccer, basketball Domes, University of Houston, Randall/Kroger
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2202 Hutchins St have any available units?
2202 Hutchins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2202 Hutchins St currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Hutchins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Hutchins St pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Hutchins St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2202 Hutchins St offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Hutchins St offers parking.
Does 2202 Hutchins St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Hutchins St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Hutchins St have a pool?
No, 2202 Hutchins St does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Hutchins St have accessible units?
No, 2202 Hutchins St does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Hutchins St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Hutchins St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Hutchins St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 Hutchins St does not have units with air conditioning.
