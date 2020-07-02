All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1900 Yorktown Street

1900 Yorktown Street · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Yorktown Street, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

pet friendly
concierge
fire pit
clubhouse
conference room
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
key fob access
media room
pet friendly
1900 Yorktown Street, Houston, TX 77056 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Xochitl Frazier, Taco Street Houston, (832) 662-5777. Available from: 11/17/2018. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Contact Name : Xochitl Contact number : (832)-662-5777 Email : houston@tacostreet.co ________________________________________________ Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d’etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you’ve now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Houston apartment. _______________________________________ Quick Info This is one of a many units in the building. There’s a variety of floorplans at various prices. Unit do not come furnished. This is just a sample model unit designed by some unusually fancy designer person. Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices to reflect supply/demand/building availability/move in time frame. Kinda how hotels and airlines change prices I’m free to work with! Like, super duper free. I like to make unreasonably detailed research spreadsheets for my clients looking for apartments. Horray spreadsheets! (said no one, ever) Total move in costs usually run below $700 (app/admin/deposit) Tacos. Just go along with it. _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Private Executive Conference Room Multiple Work Stations With Both PC And MAC Beautifully Appointed Intimate Lounge Seating With Cable TV Residential Library Whole Bean Coffee Machine Two Entertainment Areas Catering Kitchen Multiple TV's And Plenty Of Seating Available To Residents For Private Parties And Events _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Outdoor Kitchen With Gas Grills Complimentary Outdoor Wi-Fi Access Outdoor Fire Pit Sunbrite LED Television High Speed Wi-Fi Matrix Equipment 24-Hour Key Fob Access Full TV And Media Integration Free Weights And Kettlebells World-Renowned Galleria Shopping Award Winning Memorial Park With Golf Course And Running Trail Shop At The Luxurious New River Oaks District Watch A Movie In Style At The Posh IPic Movie Theater Enjoy Amazing Produce From Wholefoods Market, Just A Short Stroll Away Explore Our Neighborhood _____________________________________________________ Looking for that new apartment? Yeah, I know. You’re tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you? Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that’s us. Taco Street Houston. We’re like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we’re super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don’t know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreethouston) for more info. [ Published 17-Nov-18 / ID 2678028 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Yorktown Street have any available units?
1900 Yorktown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Yorktown Street have?
Some of 1900 Yorktown Street's amenities include pet friendly, concierge, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Yorktown Street currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Yorktown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Yorktown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Yorktown Street is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Yorktown Street offer parking?
No, 1900 Yorktown Street does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Yorktown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Yorktown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Yorktown Street have a pool?
No, 1900 Yorktown Street does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Yorktown Street have accessible units?
No, 1900 Yorktown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Yorktown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Yorktown Street does not have units with dishwashers.

