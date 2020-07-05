All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13407 Popes Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13407 Popes Creek Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:29 PM

13407 Popes Creek Lane

13407 Popes Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13407 Popes Creek Lane, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule showings through SHOWINGTIME. Only complete applications for all tenants 18yr old and older will beconsidered. If pet to be considered a photo of pet. Please submit a PDF version of application(s), copies of ID(s) & 2 most recent paystubs. Once I receive a complete application landlord will review. If approved will then send MYSMARTMOVE link to potential tenants emails to finish the process($40 per applicant) Landlord is paying $1500 to listing broker, to be split w/other brokers. See attached docs. Room measure are approx.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13407 Popes Creek Lane have any available units?
13407 Popes Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13407 Popes Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13407 Popes Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13407 Popes Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13407 Popes Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13407 Popes Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13407 Popes Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 13407 Popes Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13407 Popes Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13407 Popes Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 13407 Popes Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13407 Popes Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 13407 Popes Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13407 Popes Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13407 Popes Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13407 Popes Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13407 Popes Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marquee Uptown
2306 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Ventura Lofts
2401 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Lighthouse at Willowbrook
12330 N Gessner Dr
Houston, TX 77064
36sixty
3660 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road
Houston, TX 77099
San Paloma
1255 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston