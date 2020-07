Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are a 55+ Active Adult Living Community here in Spring Branch! Our rental rates start at $1,115.00 a month! We offer shuttle services, 2 meals a day for 5 days a week breakfast & lunch, biweekly housekeeping, all utilities paid, plus much more! Our summer savings special is $1,000.00 off the community fee making your deposit $500.00!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houston-tx?lid=12421805



(RLNE5038616)