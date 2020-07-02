All apartments in Houston
1001 Pinemont Dr.

1001 Pinemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Pinemont Drive, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
Video tour of the apartment:
https://youtu.be/977P0wvT0wY

Need someone to rent this beautiful, large, well maintained 2b/2b apartment located at peaceful Oak Forest near the Heights. The apartment is available to move in immediately and contract ends October 31, 2020 or later (upon extension).

The apartment is near I-45. Good number of grocery stores, restaurants ans gyms within 5 minutes of drive including a brand-new ALDI and Kroger.

The apartment complex has a 4.6 star rating on Google review. The complex is popular with a 100% occupancy rate at almost all times. It has a sparkling swimming pool, a fitness center, clubhouse, gated access, 24-Hour on-call maintenance and more. They are pet-friendly.

This apartment features recent high-quality renovations, a balcony, central air and heating, granite countertops, and pantry, etc. It is a corner unit with more privacy. It is 1155 sqft and is more than enough for 2 residents.

Please message back or text 2175506976 for more information. Please DO NOT contact the leasing office first. The special $1275 rate is only through subleasing with me.

Requirement:
Need to show proof of combined income of at least 3 times the rent for paperwork purpose.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Pinemont Dr. have any available units?
1001 Pinemont Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Pinemont Dr. have?
Some of 1001 Pinemont Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Pinemont Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Pinemont Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Pinemont Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Pinemont Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1001 Pinemont Dr. offer parking?
No, 1001 Pinemont Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Pinemont Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Pinemont Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Pinemont Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Pinemont Dr. has a pool.
Does 1001 Pinemont Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1001 Pinemont Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Pinemont Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Pinemont Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

