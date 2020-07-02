1001 Pinemont Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance

Video tour of the apartment:

https://youtu.be/977P0wvT0wY



Need someone to rent this beautiful, large, well maintained 2b/2b apartment located at peaceful Oak Forest near the Heights. The apartment is available to move in immediately and contract ends October 31, 2020 or later (upon extension).



The apartment is near I-45. Good number of grocery stores, restaurants ans gyms within 5 minutes of drive including a brand-new ALDI and Kroger.



The apartment complex has a 4.6 star rating on Google review. The complex is popular with a 100% occupancy rate at almost all times. It has a sparkling swimming pool, a fitness center, clubhouse, gated access, 24-Hour on-call maintenance and more. They are pet-friendly.



This apartment features recent high-quality renovations, a balcony, central air and heating, granite countertops, and pantry, etc. It is a corner unit with more privacy. It is 1155 sqft and is more than enough for 2 residents.



Please message back or text 2175506976 for more information. Please DO NOT contact the leasing office first. The special $1275 rate is only through subleasing with me.



Requirement:

Need to show proof of combined income of at least 3 times the rent for paperwork purpose.