543 Jack Rabbit Lane - B

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 08/01/19. 2018 Build! Gorgeous 3-bed / 2-bath duplex unit with private fenced yard, two-car garage and polished concrete floors throughout. You'll love the spacious Family/Dining area and luxury Kitchen that includes stainless appliances, granite countertops with tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, separate pantry and refrigerator included! Impressive master suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and dual sinks. Rear covered patio is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Pet friendly! Quick access to I-35 and close to restaurants, shopping and more!

Close to South Austin and San Marcos. Easy access to shopping and Hwy 35