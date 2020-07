Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Country home on One acre - Country home on one acre just minutes from Wimberley Square. Large oaks, fenced yard and over-sized deck at rear of property. House features covered front porch, lots of windows and hardwood floors. Refrigerator, washer and dryer. Owner prefers no pets, but may consider a small to medium dog.



(RLNE4515337)