Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

The Ridge at Headwaters

1040 Flathead Dr · (512) 357-3991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$99 Application/Admin Fee (per applicant), $0 Security Deposit (with approved credit)! Restrictions may apply.
Location

1040 Flathead Dr, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20208 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 20201 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 16207 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ridge at Headwaters.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
bbq/grill
business center
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Ridge at Headwaters offers a peaceful location with the serenity of natural landscape, comfortable interiors and impeccable amenities. Hike on nearby trails, gather with friends on the veranda, or relax at home while cooking in your chef-inspired kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $150/month. Open surface parking available. Private garages are available for $150/monthly and Reserved Carports for $50/monthly. Pricing and availability subject to change. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Other, assigned: $50/month. Open surface parking available. Private garages are available for $150/monthly and Reserved Carports for $50/monthly. Pricing and availability subject to change. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Surface lot. Open surface parking available. Private garages are available for $150/monthly and Reserved Carports for $50/monthly. Pricing and availability subject to change. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet, Detached Garage: $125

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ridge at Headwaters have any available units?
The Ridge at Headwaters has 3 units available starting at $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Ridge at Headwaters have?
Some of The Ridge at Headwaters's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ridge at Headwaters currently offering any rent specials?
The Ridge at Headwaters is offering the following rent specials: $99 Application/Admin Fee (per applicant), $0 Security Deposit (with approved credit)! Restrictions may apply.
Is The Ridge at Headwaters pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ridge at Headwaters is pet friendly.
Does The Ridge at Headwaters offer parking?
Yes, The Ridge at Headwaters offers parking.
Does The Ridge at Headwaters have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Ridge at Headwaters offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ridge at Headwaters have a pool?
Yes, The Ridge at Headwaters has a pool.
Does The Ridge at Headwaters have accessible units?
No, The Ridge at Headwaters does not have accessible units.
Does The Ridge at Headwaters have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ridge at Headwaters has units with dishwashers.
Does The Ridge at Headwaters have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Ridge at Headwaters has units with air conditioning.
