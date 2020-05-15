The Ridge at Headwaters

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $150/month. Open surface parking available. Private garages are available for $150/monthly and Reserved Carports for $50/monthly. Pricing and availability subject to change.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet, Detached Garage: $125