Guadalupe County, TX
1653 Barrett Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

1653 Barrett Ave

1653 Barrett Ave · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
Location

1653 Barrett Ave, Guadalupe County, TX 78130

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1653 Barrett Ave · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
*3 Months of Discounted Rent!!* Brand New Luxury 3/2.5/2 Duplex with Upgraded Amenities.. Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, and More! - *3 Months of Discounted Rent!!* Brand New Luxury 3/2.5/2 Duplex with Upgraded Amenities.. Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, and More! Features Include: Side by Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Built In Microwave, Walk In Pantry, Large Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Nice Crown Molding, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower in Master Bathroom, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Covered Back Patio, Privacy Fenced Backyard, and Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included. NBISD. 1 Pet Max. "Light" Floorplan.

*New Construction Discount - First 3 Month's Rent will be $1,450. Rent will be $1,695 After Those 3 Months*

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5667715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 Barrett Ave have any available units?
1653 Barrett Ave has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1653 Barrett Ave have?
Some of 1653 Barrett Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 Barrett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1653 Barrett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 Barrett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1653 Barrett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1653 Barrett Ave offer parking?
No, 1653 Barrett Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1653 Barrett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1653 Barrett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 Barrett Ave have a pool?
No, 1653 Barrett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1653 Barrett Ave have accessible units?
No, 1653 Barrett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 Barrett Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1653 Barrett Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1653 Barrett Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1653 Barrett Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
