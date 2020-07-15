All apartments in Guadalupe County
Find more places like 1480 W Klein.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Guadalupe County, TX
/
1480 W Klein
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

1480 W Klein

1480 West Klein Road · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1480 West Klein Road, Guadalupe County, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1480 W Klein · Avail. now

$1,725

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4/2/2 Home with Stainless Appliances! HUGE Lot! - Spacious 4/2/2 Home with Stainless Appliances! HUGE Lot! This Open Concept Home Includes a Stove, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, and Side-by-Side Refrigerator. Other Amenities Include Vinyl Flooring, Walk In Shower, Ceiling Fans, and Fenced in Backyard with a Covered Patio! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lb Max. No Aquariums, Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4108931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 W Klein have any available units?
1480 W Klein has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1480 W Klein have?
Some of 1480 W Klein's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 W Klein currently offering any rent specials?
1480 W Klein is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 W Klein pet-friendly?
Yes, 1480 W Klein is pet friendly.
Does 1480 W Klein offer parking?
No, 1480 W Klein does not offer parking.
Does 1480 W Klein have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 W Klein does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 W Klein have a pool?
No, 1480 W Klein does not have a pool.
Does 1480 W Klein have accessible units?
No, 1480 W Klein does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 W Klein have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1480 W Klein has units with dishwashers.
Does 1480 W Klein have units with air conditioning?
No, 1480 W Klein does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1480 W Klein?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ranch 123
3063 TX-123
Seguin, TX 78155
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154
Middletowne
1111 State Hwy 123 Byp N
Seguin, TX 78155
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Oak Hollow
1439 Barnes Dr
Seguin, TX 78155
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TX
Live Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCanyon Lake, TXBulverde, TXCibolo, TXMcQueeney, TXConverse, TXSelma, TX
Windcrest, TXKirby, TXWimberley, TXTimberwood Park, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXFloresville, TXBalcones Heights, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXHelotes, TXBastrop, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity