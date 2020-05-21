All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 914 West Sunset Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
914 West Sunset Street
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:48 PM

914 West Sunset Street

914 West Sunset Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

914 West Sunset Street, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
CHARMING HISTORIC HOME IN DOWNTOWN GRAPEVINE!!! This home has been completely renovated. Short distance parks and Main Street. Three bedrooms and 2 baths. Updated kitchen includes farm sink, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. NO Carpet!! Harwood planks floors throughout and designer paint colors. Spa-like master suite includes large closet, dual vanities and gorgeous walk in shower. Enjoy entertaining on the deck out back! This is a pet friendly property.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 West Sunset Street have any available units?
914 West Sunset Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 West Sunset Street have?
Some of 914 West Sunset Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 West Sunset Street currently offering any rent specials?
914 West Sunset Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 West Sunset Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 West Sunset Street is pet friendly.
Does 914 West Sunset Street offer parking?
No, 914 West Sunset Street does not offer parking.
Does 914 West Sunset Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 West Sunset Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 West Sunset Street have a pool?
No, 914 West Sunset Street does not have a pool.
Does 914 West Sunset Street have accessible units?
No, 914 West Sunset Street does not have accessible units.
Does 914 West Sunset Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 West Sunset Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary