913 Fall Creek
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

913 Fall Creek

913 Fall Creek · No Longer Available
Location

913 Fall Creek, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available NOW for Lease and Sale! HOME RECENTLY UPDATED AS OF JUNE 24TH. NEW PAINT, CARPETING, TILE, VANITIES IN BATHROOMS AND MUCH MORE!! Outstanding 4 bedroom 3 and a half bath David Weekly home in Silver Lakes Estates. This beautiful two story home boasts a grand entry, hand scraped hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and study. The gourmet kitchen features an island, black appliances, breakfast nook and pantry. Huge master on first floor, separate vanities, and large walk in closet. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and much more! A MUST SEE before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Fall Creek have any available units?
913 Fall Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Fall Creek have?
Some of 913 Fall Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Fall Creek currently offering any rent specials?
913 Fall Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Fall Creek pet-friendly?
No, 913 Fall Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 913 Fall Creek offer parking?
Yes, 913 Fall Creek offers parking.
Does 913 Fall Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Fall Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Fall Creek have a pool?
No, 913 Fall Creek does not have a pool.
Does 913 Fall Creek have accessible units?
No, 913 Fall Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Fall Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Fall Creek has units with dishwashers.

