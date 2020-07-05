913 Fall Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available NOW for Lease and Sale! HOME RECENTLY UPDATED AS OF JUNE 24TH. NEW PAINT, CARPETING, TILE, VANITIES IN BATHROOMS AND MUCH MORE!! Outstanding 4 bedroom 3 and a half bath David Weekly home in Silver Lakes Estates. This beautiful two story home boasts a grand entry, hand scraped hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and study. The gourmet kitchen features an island, black appliances, breakfast nook and pantry. Huge master on first floor, separate vanities, and large walk in closet. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and much more! A MUST SEE before it's too late!