This property is perfect for 2 roommates as each bedroom and bath is private with the living area in the middle. The dining area is decent sized and living room comes with a fireplace. There is an open patio and fenced yard. It sits on a corner lot near 114 business. The duplex is all electric. Flooring is plank flooring in the living areas and carpet in bedrooms. There is room out back for 2 cars under the carport. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 703 Boyd Drive have any available units?
703 Boyd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Boyd Drive have?
Some of 703 Boyd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Boyd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
703 Boyd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Boyd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Boyd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 703 Boyd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 703 Boyd Drive offers parking.
Does 703 Boyd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Boyd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Boyd Drive have a pool?
No, 703 Boyd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 703 Boyd Drive have accessible units?
No, 703 Boyd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Boyd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Boyd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
