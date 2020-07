Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home! This is an immaculate, well-maintained, one-story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in GCISD. The open concept floor plan includes a beautifully updated kitchen and boasts an abundance of cabinets and granite counter space open to the living room with wood flooring and fireplace. The covered patio overlooks the spacious backyard. All bedrooms have walk in closets. You will be centrally located in the metroplex and minutes from DFW Airport. Enjoy move in ready convenience.