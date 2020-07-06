509 Drexel Drive

Amenities
Landlord Running a One Month Free Special!
The effective rent is $1970 throughout the 12 month lease after*** the 1 month free special
This is a beautiful single story home 3 bed 2 bath.
with an extra room that can be used as an office space/ guest room.
Home has been remodeled: wooden floor throughout, carpet in bedrooms, new kitchen, and Stainless steel appliances.
The house has a covered patio in the back and a storage space in the yard.
This home is in a desirable location, in close proximity to Historic Downtown Grapevine, within minutes of Grapevine Lake, Grapevine Mills Mall, DFW airport, and more . House is right across Cannon Elementary school and close to Botanical Gardens Park!
Get qualified for FREE
Tenants pay utilities and deposit is $2149
Pet fee is $250/pet (must be house trained)
Available for Self guided tours via Rently LockBox
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.