509 Drexel Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 3:55 PM

509 Drexel Drive

509 Drexel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

509 Drexel Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Landlord Running a One Month Free Special!

The effective rent is $1970 throughout the 12 month lease after*** the 1 month free special

This is a beautiful single story home 3 bed 2 bath.

with an extra room that can be used as an office space/ guest room.

Home has been remodeled: wooden floor throughout, carpet in bedrooms, new kitchen, and Stainless steel appliances.

The house has a covered patio in the back and a storage space in the yard.

This home is in a desirable location, in close proximity to Historic Downtown Grapevine, within minutes of Grapevine Lake, Grapevine Mills Mall, DFW airport, and more . House is right across Cannon Elementary school and close to Botanical Gardens Park!

Get qualified for FREE

Tenants pay utilities and deposit is $2149

Pet fee is $250/pet (must be house trained)

Available for Self guided tours via Rently LockBox
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

