509 Drexel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Landlord Running a One Month Free Special!



The effective rent is $1970 throughout the 12 month lease after*** the 1 month free special



This is a beautiful single story home 3 bed 2 bath.



with an extra room that can be used as an office space/ guest room.



Home has been remodeled: wooden floor throughout, carpet in bedrooms, new kitchen, and Stainless steel appliances.



The house has a covered patio in the back and a storage space in the yard.



This home is in a desirable location, in close proximity to Historic Downtown Grapevine, within minutes of Grapevine Lake, Grapevine Mills Mall, DFW airport, and more . House is right across Cannon Elementary school and close to Botanical Gardens Park!



Tenants pay utilities and deposit is $2149



Pet fee is $250/pet (must be house trained)



Available for Self guided tours via Rently LockBox

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.