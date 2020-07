Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Lovely charming home in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! This home offers wood floors throughout and tile in wet areas. Large master with walk in shower, garden tub, walk in closet and double vanities. Large eat in kitchen and formal dining. Nice back patio to BBQ and or sit and enjoy the outdoors with a beverage of your choice. Walking distance to Glade Crossing Park, conveniently located close to shopping, dining, entertainment and 8 miles to DFW Airport. Easy access to 121 and 360.