Amenities

pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute little 3 bedroom 1 bath close to Main Street in Old Town Grapevine and everything it has to offer. Home recently painted,Fenced in back yard area for the pet.This one will not last long . Small dogs and cats allowed with owners approval. All info contained within to be verified by buyer or buyers agent . Applicants may apply online at www.go4rent.com