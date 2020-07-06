All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

4118 Heartstone Drive

Location

4118 Heartstone Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Completely Remodeled In A Location You can't Beat! With 4 bed 2.5 bath and full study in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Porcelain flooring throughout downstairs and New carpet upstairs. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, 3 great pantries (one is walk in) stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen and island. Cat 6 internet wired in all bedrooms, study and 2 Living areas Beautiful yard with sprinkler system and oysia palisades grass that takes low watering and mowing requirements. Parr Park minutes away. Located minutes from downtown Grapevine, fine dining, shopping, Lifetime Fitness and Major Hwy 360, 121, 114. DFW Airport is 15 minutes away and it is also within close proximity to several major employers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 Heartstone Drive have any available units?
4118 Heartstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 Heartstone Drive have?
Some of 4118 Heartstone Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 Heartstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Heartstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Heartstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4118 Heartstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4118 Heartstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4118 Heartstone Drive offers parking.
Does 4118 Heartstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 Heartstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Heartstone Drive have a pool?
No, 4118 Heartstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4118 Heartstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4118 Heartstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Heartstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4118 Heartstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

