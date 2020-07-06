4118 Heartstone Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage internet access

Completely Remodeled In A Location You can't Beat! With 4 bed 2.5 bath and full study in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Porcelain flooring throughout downstairs and New carpet upstairs. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, 3 great pantries (one is walk in) stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen and island. Cat 6 internet wired in all bedrooms, study and 2 Living areas Beautiful yard with sprinkler system and oysia palisades grass that takes low watering and mowing requirements. Parr Park minutes away. Located minutes from downtown Grapevine, fine dining, shopping, Lifetime Fitness and Major Hwy 360, 121, 114. DFW Airport is 15 minutes away and it is also within close proximity to several major employers.