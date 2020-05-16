All apartments in Grapevine
409 Caviness Drive

409 Caviness Drive · No Longer Available
Location

409 Caviness Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this completely updated single story home on a quiet street within walking distance of Lake Grapevine and Main street entertainment district. This open concept, split bedroom layout is just what you have been looking for. Tons of natural light can be regulated by the plantation shutters throughout. The gourmet kitchen has been completely updated and offers sleek stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar with decorative lighting. The oversized master bedroom features walk in closet and remodeled master bathroom with double vanity. The private, fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining offering a custom deck with seating. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Caviness Drive have any available units?
409 Caviness Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Caviness Drive have?
Some of 409 Caviness Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Caviness Drive currently offering any rent specials?
409 Caviness Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Caviness Drive pet-friendly?
No, 409 Caviness Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 409 Caviness Drive offer parking?
Yes, 409 Caviness Drive offers parking.
Does 409 Caviness Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 Caviness Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Caviness Drive have a pool?
No, 409 Caviness Drive does not have a pool.
Does 409 Caviness Drive have accessible units?
No, 409 Caviness Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Caviness Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Caviness Drive has units with dishwashers.

