409 Caviness Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this completely updated single story home on a quiet street within walking distance of Lake Grapevine and Main street entertainment district. This open concept, split bedroom layout is just what you have been looking for. Tons of natural light can be regulated by the plantation shutters throughout. The gourmet kitchen has been completely updated and offers sleek stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar with decorative lighting. The oversized master bedroom features walk in closet and remodeled master bathroom with double vanity. The private, fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining offering a custom deck with seating. Schedule your viewing today!