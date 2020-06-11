All apartments in Grapevine
3349 Wilshire Ave

3349 Wilshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3349 Wilshire Avenue, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3-2-2 home located in Grapevine; TX is move in ready. Home features tile, hardwood and carpet flooring. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, island and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a split dual sink vanity, separate shower and tub and two walk in closets. Home has plenty of space with office, dining room and rear patio with pavers. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=EOY0PtDz8J&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3349 Wilshire Ave have any available units?
3349 Wilshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
Is 3349 Wilshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3349 Wilshire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3349 Wilshire Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3349 Wilshire Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 3349 Wilshire Ave offer parking?
No, 3349 Wilshire Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3349 Wilshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3349 Wilshire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3349 Wilshire Ave have a pool?
No, 3349 Wilshire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3349 Wilshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 3349 Wilshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3349 Wilshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3349 Wilshire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3349 Wilshire Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3349 Wilshire Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

