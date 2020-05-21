311 Dogwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

Cute 2-2 duplex in Grapevine! Spacious 20x14 family room features a floor to ceiling brick fireplace and open wet bar, great for entertaining! Separate dining area has French doors that lead to the backyard patio. Kitchen with oak cabinets has a nice sized pantry and a good amount of storage. Two generous sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space, two full baths and a nice backyard with covered patio. Duplex has a double carport. Great location near highways, shopping, Gaylord Texan Resort and just minutes from Grapevine Lake! One small dog under 30 lbs considered. No cats.