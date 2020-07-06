All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 311 Dogwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
311 Dogwood Dr
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:32 AM

311 Dogwood Dr

311 Dogwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

311 Dogwood Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property available 7/16/19. One small dog considered - NO cats. Cute 2-2 duplex in Grapevine! Spacious 20x14 family room features a floor to ceiling brick fireplace and open wet bar, great for entertaining! Separate dining area has French doors that lead to the backyard patio. Kitchen with oak cabinets has a nice sized pantry and a good amount of storage. Two generous sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space, two full baths and a nice backyard with covered patio. Duplex has a double carport. Great location near highways, shopping, Gaylord Texan Resort and just minutes from Grapevine Lake! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Dogwood Dr have any available units?
311 Dogwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Dogwood Dr have?
Some of 311 Dogwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Dogwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
311 Dogwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Dogwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Dogwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 311 Dogwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 311 Dogwood Dr offers parking.
Does 311 Dogwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Dogwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Dogwood Dr have a pool?
No, 311 Dogwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 311 Dogwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 311 Dogwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Dogwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Dogwood Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary