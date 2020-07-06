311 Dogwood Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Property available 7/16/19. One small dog considered - NO cats. Cute 2-2 duplex in Grapevine! Spacious 20x14 family room features a floor to ceiling brick fireplace and open wet bar, great for entertaining! Separate dining area has French doors that lead to the backyard patio. Kitchen with oak cabinets has a nice sized pantry and a good amount of storage. Two generous sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space, two full baths and a nice backyard with covered patio. Duplex has a double carport. Great location near highways, shopping, Gaylord Texan Resort and just minutes from Grapevine Lake! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.