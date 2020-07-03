3007 Old Mill Run

Amenities

This is a great 2-story property on a corner lot with 4-bedrooms in a well-established neighborhood, just minutes away from all amenities of the area. Lot has 2-car garage and extra parking space behind the fence.

Downstairs has 2 living and 2 dining areas to complement the large kitchen with island and breakfast bar. All four bedrooms are upstairs. The master's bedroom has an extra bonus sitting room or office space. Carpet on stairs and other 3 bedrooms, all with nice closet space. There is a covered patio outside and a nice sized yard