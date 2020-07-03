All apartments in Grapevine
Location

3007 Old Mill Run, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great 2-story property on a corner lot with 4-bedrooms in a well-established neighborhood, just minutes away from all amenities of the area. Lot has 2-car garage and extra parking space behind the fence.
Downstairs has 2 living and 2 dining areas to complement the large kitchen with island and breakfast bar. All four bedrooms are upstairs. The master's bedroom has an extra bonus sitting room or office space. Carpet on stairs and other 3 bedrooms, all with nice closet space. There is a covered patio outside and a nice sized yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Old Mill Run have any available units?
3007 Old Mill Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 Old Mill Run have?
Some of 3007 Old Mill Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Old Mill Run currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Old Mill Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Old Mill Run pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Old Mill Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 3007 Old Mill Run offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Old Mill Run offers parking.
Does 3007 Old Mill Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Old Mill Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Old Mill Run have a pool?
No, 3007 Old Mill Run does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Old Mill Run have accessible units?
No, 3007 Old Mill Run does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Old Mill Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 Old Mill Run has units with dishwashers.

