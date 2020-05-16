All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:00 AM

2942 Kimberly Drive

2942 Kimberly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2942 Kimberly Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Kimberly Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on a QUIET road. Beautiful location near Grapevine Lake! In highly sought after Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! Kitchen updated with granite. Kitchen Appliances Included. Open Floor Plan with Vaulted ceiling and laminate flooring in family room. Good Size Master Suite with Updated Granite in Bath. Excellent schools: Dove Elementary, Grapevine Middle and Grapevine High. Close to Downtown Grapevine and DFW Airport! Pets considered on a case by case basis with the landlord approval. Showings begin Friday Oct. 4th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2942 Kimberly Drive have any available units?
2942 Kimberly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2942 Kimberly Drive have?
Some of 2942 Kimberly Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2942 Kimberly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2942 Kimberly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 Kimberly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2942 Kimberly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2942 Kimberly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2942 Kimberly Drive offers parking.
Does 2942 Kimberly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2942 Kimberly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 Kimberly Drive have a pool?
No, 2942 Kimberly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2942 Kimberly Drive have accessible units?
No, 2942 Kimberly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 Kimberly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2942 Kimberly Drive has units with dishwashers.

