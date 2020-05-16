2942 Kimberly Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on a QUIET road. Beautiful location near Grapevine Lake! In highly sought after Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! Kitchen updated with granite. Kitchen Appliances Included. Open Floor Plan with Vaulted ceiling and laminate flooring in family room. Good Size Master Suite with Updated Granite in Bath. Excellent schools: Dove Elementary, Grapevine Middle and Grapevine High. Close to Downtown Grapevine and DFW Airport! Pets considered on a case by case basis with the landlord approval. Showings begin Friday Oct. 4th.