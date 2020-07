Amenities

Carroll ISD, recently updated beautiful 4 bedrooms +2 baths home located in the quiet neighborhood. Energy efficient with radiant barrier, updated window and wood shutter. Newly installed carpet in bedrooms. Hardwood floor in living room. Granite counter top and stainless steel appliance in kitchen. Walks to the lake and park . Close to Southlake town square, restaurants, and Costco. Close to 114 Hwy. No cats.