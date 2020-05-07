2831 Cripple Creek Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

OPEN HOUSE Sat. June 6th 11-1. Location, Location, Location!! Just minutes from Lake Grapevine & Southlake Town Square. City of Grapevine feeding to the prestigious Southlake Carroll ISD schools, in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Come see this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with extra upstairs bonus room up. Home features fresh paint in 2019, tile and laminate throughout, covered porch, extensive back deck, storage building, & 8ft privacy fence. Home includes refrigerator and lawn care. One year lease min. prefer 2+. NO SMOKING. Pets allowed on per case basis with pet deposits. Security deposits equals one months rent. App fees $40 per adult over age of 18. Available for showings & occupancy June 1st.