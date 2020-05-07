All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:00 AM

2831 Cripple Creek Trail

2831 Cripple Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2831 Cripple Creek Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE Sat. June 6th 11-1. Location, Location, Location!! Just minutes from Lake Grapevine & Southlake Town Square. City of Grapevine feeding to the prestigious Southlake Carroll ISD schools, in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Come see this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with extra upstairs bonus room up. Home features fresh paint in 2019, tile and laminate throughout, covered porch, extensive back deck, storage building, & 8ft privacy fence. Home includes refrigerator and lawn care. One year lease min. prefer 2+. NO SMOKING. Pets allowed on per case basis with pet deposits. Security deposits equals one months rent. App fees $40 per adult over age of 18. Available for showings & occupancy June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Cripple Creek Trail have any available units?
2831 Cripple Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 Cripple Creek Trail have?
Some of 2831 Cripple Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Cripple Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Cripple Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Cripple Creek Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2831 Cripple Creek Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2831 Cripple Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2831 Cripple Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 2831 Cripple Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2831 Cripple Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Cripple Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 2831 Cripple Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Cripple Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 2831 Cripple Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Cripple Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2831 Cripple Creek Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

