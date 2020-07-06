All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2804 Canyon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2804 Canyon Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2804 Canyon Dr

2804 Canyon Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2804 Canyon Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051
Oak Creek Estates Grapevine

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2804 Canyon Dr Available 02/08/19 BREATHTAKING CORNER LOT IN GRAPEVINE! - Mission Style home in an established area of Grapevine! Corner Lot! Private fenced backyard with plush grass and landscaping. Oversized master suite! Granite counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms! Tile floors in kitchen! Covered breezeway as you walk up to the home perfect for entertaining! Double oven in the kitchen, electric cook-top. Extra large family room with a wood burning fireplace opening to the elegant formal dining room. Large windows providing natural light throughout.

Pets are on a case by case basis with pet deposit. For information, email leasing@leasingtexas.com.
Apply online at leasingtexas.com

(RLNE3430414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Canyon Dr have any available units?
2804 Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Canyon Dr have?
Some of 2804 Canyon Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2804 Canyon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2804 Canyon Dr offer parking?
No, 2804 Canyon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2804 Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Canyon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Canyon Dr have a pool?
No, 2804 Canyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 2804 Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 Canyon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary