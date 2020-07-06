Amenities

2804 Canyon Dr Available 02/08/19 BREATHTAKING CORNER LOT IN GRAPEVINE! - Mission Style home in an established area of Grapevine! Corner Lot! Private fenced backyard with plush grass and landscaping. Oversized master suite! Granite counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms! Tile floors in kitchen! Covered breezeway as you walk up to the home perfect for entertaining! Double oven in the kitchen, electric cook-top. Extra large family room with a wood burning fireplace opening to the elegant formal dining room. Large windows providing natural light throughout.



Pets are on a case by case basis with pet deposit. For information, email leasing@leasingtexas.com.

Apply online at leasingtexas.com



(RLNE3430414)