2801 Tumbleweed Trl

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 3-2-2 on corner lot in Grapevine, Carroll ISD! Great location, desirable vinyl plank flooring, spacious rooms and so much more! Entry opens to the bright, generous sized 25x15 family room with pretty tray ceilings, cozy fireplace, wet bar and beautiful flooring. Kitchen features a 14x8 dining area, center island, built-in microwave and ample storage. Master suite has a private bath with an oversized soaking tub. Nice secondaries, utility with built-ins and extended backyard patio! Easy access to highways, located just minutes from The Gaylord Texas and Grapevine Lake! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.