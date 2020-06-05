All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2801 Tumbleweed Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2801 Tumbleweed Trl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2801 Tumbleweed Trl

2801 Tumbleweed Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2801 Tumbleweed Trl, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3-2-2 on corner lot in Grapevine, Carroll ISD! Great location, desirable vinyl plank flooring, spacious rooms and so much more! Entry opens to the bright, generous sized 25x15 family room with pretty tray ceilings, cozy fireplace, wet bar and beautiful flooring. Kitchen features a 14x8 dining area, center island, built-in microwave and ample storage. Master suite has a private bath with an oversized soaking tub. Nice secondaries, utility with built-ins and extended backyard patio! Easy access to highways, located just minutes from The Gaylord Texas and Grapevine Lake! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Tumbleweed Trl have any available units?
2801 Tumbleweed Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Tumbleweed Trl have?
Some of 2801 Tumbleweed Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Tumbleweed Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Tumbleweed Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Tumbleweed Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Tumbleweed Trl is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Tumbleweed Trl offer parking?
No, 2801 Tumbleweed Trl does not offer parking.
Does 2801 Tumbleweed Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Tumbleweed Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Tumbleweed Trl have a pool?
No, 2801 Tumbleweed Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Tumbleweed Trl have accessible units?
No, 2801 Tumbleweed Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Tumbleweed Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 Tumbleweed Trl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary