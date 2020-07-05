2704 Yorkshire Court

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in Grapevine with plenty of room for entertaining. Gorgeous chefs kitchen with breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances. Four spacious bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Wood and travertine floors through out this well appointed home. Oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet and updated bath. Bonus game room upstairs. This is a pet friendly property.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.