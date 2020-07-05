All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2704 Yorkshire Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2704 Yorkshire Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2704 Yorkshire Court

2704 Yorkshire Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2704 Yorkshire Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Grapevine with plenty of room for entertaining. Gorgeous chefs kitchen with breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances. Four spacious bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Wood and travertine floors through out this well appointed home. Oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet and updated bath. Bonus game room upstairs. This is a pet friendly property.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Yorkshire Court have any available units?
2704 Yorkshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Yorkshire Court have?
Some of 2704 Yorkshire Court's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Yorkshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Yorkshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Yorkshire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 Yorkshire Court is pet friendly.
Does 2704 Yorkshire Court offer parking?
No, 2704 Yorkshire Court does not offer parking.
Does 2704 Yorkshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Yorkshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Yorkshire Court have a pool?
No, 2704 Yorkshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Yorkshire Court have accessible units?
No, 2704 Yorkshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Yorkshire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Yorkshire Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary