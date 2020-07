Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated home in desired Carroll ISD - large, corner lot with many trees. Study and guest room downstairs. Beautiful updated kitchen with a bonus room off the kitchen for play area or work nook. Hardwood floors,wrought iron spindles,stainless steel appliances,spacious closets and many more features. Roomy garage space for extra storage.Close to the children's park and the highway for an easy commute.