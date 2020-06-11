2649 Eagle Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking bbq/grill garage media room

Beautiful view overlooking 4th hole of the Cowboy Golf course. Plantation shutters throughout and custom electric shades in living area. Fresh paint, wood floors, crown molding throughout, custom cabinets in garage, oversized patio with gas fireplace, propane gas grill provided and maintenance free yard. Basketball goal in front common area. Great location, central to all mid cities, shops, restaurants and entertainment. Easy access to both 121 and 635. DFW airport is 5 minutes away. Linkside at Grapevine is located across from the AMC Theatre at Grapevine Mills Mall. This lovely community is quiet and secluded and just waiting for you!!!