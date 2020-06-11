All apartments in Grapevine
2649 Eagle Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:32 PM

2649 Eagle Circle

2649 Eagle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2649 Eagle Circle, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful view overlooking 4th hole of the Cowboy Golf course. Plantation shutters throughout and custom electric shades in living area. Fresh paint, wood floors, crown molding throughout, custom cabinets in garage, oversized patio with gas fireplace, propane gas grill provided and maintenance free yard. Basketball goal in front common area. Great location, central to all mid cities, shops, restaurants and entertainment. Easy access to both 121 and 635. DFW airport is 5 minutes away. Linkside at Grapevine is located across from the AMC Theatre at Grapevine Mills Mall. This lovely community is quiet and secluded and just waiting for you!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

