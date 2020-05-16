Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2625 Juniper Lane Available 03/31/19 Unique One-Story Home in Western Oaks Estates in Grapevine. Don't Miss Out - Welcome home! Single story house located in desirable Western Oaks Estates in Grapevine. This house features a unique floor plan with two master bedrooms and 2 additional bedrooms. This home has plenty of natural sunlight, spacious rooms, two living and two dining areas. PLUS, RARE to find three full baths on a single story. Large backyard and spacious driveway is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Located just minutes form DFW airport, all major highways, shopping, and Grapevine Main Street. Don't wait on this gem!



Contact Neal now before this house is gone!



Text/Call (469) 249-0585



