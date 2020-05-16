All apartments in Grapevine
2625 Juniper Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2625 Juniper Lane

2625 Juniper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2625 Juniper Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2625 Juniper Lane Available 03/31/19 Unique One-Story Home in Western Oaks Estates in Grapevine. Don't Miss Out - Welcome home! Single story house located in desirable Western Oaks Estates in Grapevine. This house features a unique floor plan with two master bedrooms and 2 additional bedrooms. This home has plenty of natural sunlight, spacious rooms, two living and two dining areas. PLUS, RARE to find three full baths on a single story. Large backyard and spacious driveway is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Located just minutes form DFW airport, all major highways, shopping, and Grapevine Main Street. Don't wait on this gem!

Contact Neal now before this house is gone!

Text/Call (469) 249-0585

(RLNE4584821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Juniper Lane have any available units?
2625 Juniper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
Is 2625 Juniper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Juniper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Juniper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2625 Juniper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2625 Juniper Lane offer parking?
No, 2625 Juniper Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2625 Juniper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Juniper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Juniper Lane have a pool?
No, 2625 Juniper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2625 Juniper Lane have accessible units?
No, 2625 Juniper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Juniper Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 Juniper Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2625 Juniper Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2625 Juniper Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

