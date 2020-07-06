2217 Cameron Crossing

Amenities

High-end finishes and features in this luxury Grapevine townhome. Kitchen includes custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded flooring throughout including hand-scraped hardwood and recent upscale carpet on stairs and bedrooms. Upstairs offers flexible space for study or other uses. Great community with pool and plenty of green space. Great location with easy access to DFW airport, Grapevine and Southlake shopping & entertainment. Nice patio with privacy. Front lawn care is included.