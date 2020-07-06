All apartments in Grapevine
2217 Cameron Crossing

Location

2217 Cameron Crossing, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
High-end finishes and features in this luxury Grapevine townhome. Kitchen includes custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded flooring throughout including hand-scraped hardwood and recent upscale carpet on stairs and bedrooms. Upstairs offers flexible space for study or other uses. Great community with pool and plenty of green space. Great location with easy access to DFW airport, Grapevine and Southlake shopping & entertainment. Nice patio with privacy. Front lawn care is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Cameron Crossing have any available units?
2217 Cameron Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Cameron Crossing have?
Some of 2217 Cameron Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Cameron Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Cameron Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Cameron Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Cameron Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2217 Cameron Crossing offer parking?
No, 2217 Cameron Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 2217 Cameron Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Cameron Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Cameron Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 2217 Cameron Crossing has a pool.
Does 2217 Cameron Crossing have accessible units?
No, 2217 Cameron Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Cameron Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 Cameron Crossing has units with dishwashers.

