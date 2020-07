Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Minutes from Southlake Town Square and 10 minutes from DFW airport! Gated community pool included with rent. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, hardwood flooring, walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Washer and dryer included. Low maintenance backyard. Front and side yards taken care of by HOA and included with rent. Attached two car garage. Close to the best dining and shopping in Southlake. Great access to highways 114, 635 and 121. See it today!