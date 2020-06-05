2104 Idlewood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking pool garage hot tub

This is a really nice, well cared for rental WITH A POOL IN SOUTHLAKE CARROLL SCHOOL DISTRICT. It features nail down hardwood flooring, Granite counters, plantation shutters, see through fireplace from kitchen breakfast area to family room. Master Bedroom is downstairs with french doors leading to the heated pool with separate hot tub. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. Third bedroom is over sized and could serve as a game room. The location provides easy access to Downtown Grapevine, Southlake Town Square, Grapevine Mills, the DFW Airport and beyond. Pets considered on an individual basis. NO cats. Come see this very nice home in a great neighborhood. VERY WELL CARED FOR....COME SEE