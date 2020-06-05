All apartments in Grapevine
2104 Idlewood Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:26 AM

2104 Idlewood Drive

2104 Idlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Idlewood Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Winding Creek Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This is a really nice, well cared for rental WITH A POOL IN SOUTHLAKE CARROLL SCHOOL DISTRICT. It features nail down hardwood flooring, Granite counters, plantation shutters, see through fireplace from kitchen breakfast area to family room. Master Bedroom is downstairs with french doors leading to the heated pool with separate hot tub. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. Third bedroom is over sized and could serve as a game room. The location provides easy access to Downtown Grapevine, Southlake Town Square, Grapevine Mills, the DFW Airport and beyond. Pets considered on an individual basis. NO cats. Come see this very nice home in a great neighborhood. VERY WELL CARED FOR....COME SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Idlewood Drive have any available units?
2104 Idlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 Idlewood Drive have?
Some of 2104 Idlewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Idlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Idlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Idlewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 Idlewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2104 Idlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Idlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 2104 Idlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Idlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Idlewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2104 Idlewood Drive has a pool.
Does 2104 Idlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2104 Idlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Idlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 Idlewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

