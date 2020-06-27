All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2025 Heatherbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2025 Heatherbrook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2025 Heatherbrook Drive

2025 Heatherbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2025 Heatherbrook Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious townhouse in the heart of popular Grapevine. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, glossy white cabinets and a subway tile backsplash. This home also features a large living room with a rustic gas fireplace, 2 large bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, 2 full bathrooms, a sun room and a large wood deck in the backyard. Home location provides great access to Hwy 114 and 121 and is close to the historic Grapevine city center. 1 pet allowed, 20lbs or smaller.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Heatherbrook Drive have any available units?
2025 Heatherbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Heatherbrook Drive have?
Some of 2025 Heatherbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Heatherbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Heatherbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Heatherbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 Heatherbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2025 Heatherbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 2025 Heatherbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2025 Heatherbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Heatherbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Heatherbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 2025 Heatherbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Heatherbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2025 Heatherbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Heatherbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Heatherbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary