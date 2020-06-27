2025 Heatherbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious townhouse in the heart of popular Grapevine. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, glossy white cabinets and a subway tile backsplash. This home also features a large living room with a rustic gas fireplace, 2 large bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, 2 full bathrooms, a sun room and a large wood deck in the backyard. Home location provides great access to Hwy 114 and 121 and is close to the historic Grapevine city center. 1 pet allowed, 20lbs or smaller.

