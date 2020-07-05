All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1916 Fair Field Drive

1916 Fair Field Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Fair Field Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath in the awarding Grapevine-Colleyville ISD with walking distance. Elegant wood floor through out entry, formal dining, study and family room. Recently installed carpet in all bedrooms, up stair games and stairway. The spacious gourmet kitchen has granite, updated stainless appliances, a double oven. Bay window and pool view in breakfast area. A master suite with bay window and pool view. Newly remodeled luxury master bath. Large walk-in closet. Two bedrooms up with a Jack and Jill bathroom. guest suite with a remodeled bath beside game room. Covered patio, large backyard, pool and upstairs expansive game room is perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Fair Field Drive have any available units?
1916 Fair Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Fair Field Drive have?
Some of 1916 Fair Field Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Fair Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Fair Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Fair Field Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Fair Field Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1916 Fair Field Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Fair Field Drive offers parking.
Does 1916 Fair Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Fair Field Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Fair Field Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1916 Fair Field Drive has a pool.
Does 1916 Fair Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 1916 Fair Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Fair Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Fair Field Drive has units with dishwashers.

