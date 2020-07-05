1916 Fair Field Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage guest suite

Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath in the awarding Grapevine-Colleyville ISD with walking distance. Elegant wood floor through out entry, formal dining, study and family room. Recently installed carpet in all bedrooms, up stair games and stairway. The spacious gourmet kitchen has granite, updated stainless appliances, a double oven. Bay window and pool view in breakfast area. A master suite with bay window and pool view. Newly remodeled luxury master bath. Large walk-in closet. Two bedrooms up with a Jack and Jill bathroom. guest suite with a remodeled bath beside game room. Covered patio, large backyard, pool and upstairs expansive game room is perfect for entertaining.