Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated home in great location! Updates include interior paint, laminate flooring thru out most of the home, carpet in bedrooms and 2 inch blinds thru out! Other features include island kitchen with resurfaced countertops & newer stove, gas log fireplace, huge combo formal living & dining rooms and large bkyd with a wood deck! Convenient access to restaurants, shopping and 114 & 121 make this an ideal location!