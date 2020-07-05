1802 Fern Court

Amenities

Beautiful upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage duplex in Grapevine close to schools, shopping, and historic downtown Grapevine and Southlake. Just 2 blocks from Baylor Hospital and the highway 114 gateway. It gets you to DFW airport in minutes. Upgraded kitchen has granite countertops with new solid surface cooktop and self-cleaning oven. Bathrooms have granite countertops. Master bath has both a shower and a separate tub shower. The oversized family room has a breakfast bar adjoining the kitchen. A large oak tree shades the front yard and the private patio. Brand new energy efficient cooling system, gas heating, and water heater. A sprinkler system maintains the lush landscape. Come see it today!