All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 1802 Fern Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1802 Fern Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1802 Fern Court

1802 Fern Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1802 Fern Ct, Grapevine, TX 76051
Ridgecrest Grapevine

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage duplex in Grapevine close to schools, shopping, and historic downtown Grapevine and Southlake. Just 2 blocks from Baylor Hospital and the highway 114 gateway. It gets you to DFW airport in minutes. Upgraded kitchen has granite countertops with new solid surface cooktop and self-cleaning oven. Bathrooms have granite countertops. Master bath has both a shower and a separate tub shower. The oversized family room has a breakfast bar adjoining the kitchen. A large oak tree shades the front yard and the private patio. Brand new energy efficient cooling system, gas heating, and water heater. A sprinkler system maintains the lush landscape. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Fern Court have any available units?
1802 Fern Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Fern Court have?
Some of 1802 Fern Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Fern Court currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Fern Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Fern Court pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Fern Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1802 Fern Court offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Fern Court offers parking.
Does 1802 Fern Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Fern Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Fern Court have a pool?
No, 1802 Fern Court does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Fern Court have accessible units?
No, 1802 Fern Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Fern Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Fern Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary