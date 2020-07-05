1743 Cimarron Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage pet friendly

This wonderful 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home is located along the Corps of Engineers Green Space in a quiet established neighborhood in Grapevine. When you pull up in the driveway you will notice the manicured landscaping. As you enter the front door you will feel right at home with the open space and comfortable flooring. There are 4 large picture windows to enjoy the view of that beautiful green space and back yard! Dove Park, Dove Water Park and Casey's Clubhouse are just 2 blocks away.

Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. Two dogs under 30lbs only. No aggressive breeds. No cats. Pet deposit of $500 plus $250 for one additional.