Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:57 AM

1743 Cimarron Trail

1743 Cimarron Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1743 Cimarron Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home is located along the Corps of Engineers Green Space in a quiet established neighborhood in Grapevine. When you pull up in the driveway you will notice the manicured landscaping. As you enter the front door you will feel right at home with the open space and comfortable flooring. There are 4 large picture windows to enjoy the view of that beautiful green space and back yard! Dove Park, Dove Water Park and Casey's Clubhouse are just 2 blocks away.
Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. Two dogs under 30lbs only. No aggressive breeds. No cats. Pet deposit of $500 plus $250 for one additional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 Cimarron Trail have any available units?
1743 Cimarron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1743 Cimarron Trail have?
Some of 1743 Cimarron Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 Cimarron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1743 Cimarron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 Cimarron Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1743 Cimarron Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1743 Cimarron Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1743 Cimarron Trail offers parking.
Does 1743 Cimarron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1743 Cimarron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 Cimarron Trail have a pool?
No, 1743 Cimarron Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1743 Cimarron Trail have accessible units?
No, 1743 Cimarron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 Cimarron Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1743 Cimarron Trail has units with dishwashers.

