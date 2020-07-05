1709 Sonnet Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Townhouse for lease in Grapevine. $1750

1 story open floor plan 2 bed with walk in closets 2 bath 2 car garage plus office & yard. Remodeled: granite in kitchen and bathrooms, wood floors, stainless refrigerator, new paint inside and out, new energy efficient windows and sliding barn door to to the office . Neighborhood pool. Close to lake Grapevine jogging and bike trials, walking distance to Dove elementary, Dove park tennis courts and volleyball within walking distance and 10 min to DFW Move In Ready Now!