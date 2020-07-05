All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1709 Sonnet Drive

1709 Sonnet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Sonnet Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Townhouse for lease in Grapevine. $1750
1 story open floor plan 2 bed with walk in closets 2 bath 2 car garage plus office & yard. Remodeled: granite in kitchen and bathrooms, wood floors, stainless refrigerator, new paint inside and out, new energy efficient windows and sliding barn door to to the office . Neighborhood pool. Close to lake Grapevine jogging and bike trials, walking distance to Dove elementary, Dove park tennis courts and volleyball within walking distance and 10 min to DFW Move In Ready Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Sonnet Drive have any available units?
1709 Sonnet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Sonnet Drive have?
Some of 1709 Sonnet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Sonnet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Sonnet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Sonnet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Sonnet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1709 Sonnet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Sonnet Drive offers parking.
Does 1709 Sonnet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Sonnet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Sonnet Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1709 Sonnet Drive has a pool.
Does 1709 Sonnet Drive have accessible units?
No, 1709 Sonnet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Sonnet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Sonnet Drive has units with dishwashers.

