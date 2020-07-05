All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1657 Choteau Cir

1657 Choteau Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1657 Choteau Circle, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 BR 2.5 Bath Townhome in the coveted neighborhood next to Dove Elementary School. Completed remodel in 2017 includes: Exterior - energy efficient windows, added shutters, shrubs, paint on front door & trim, ceiling fan on back patio; Interior - Kitchen remodel including granite, cabinet doors & drawers, subway tile backsplash, wine fridge, stainless appliances, under cabinet and can lighting; removal of all popcorn from ceilings, flooring downstairs, rock on fireplace, mini-blinds, crown molding & can lighting in Master, washer-dryer combo upstairs next to Master.
Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. 2 dogs under 40lbs only, no aggressive breeds. No cats. Pet dep of $500 plus $250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 Choteau Cir have any available units?
1657 Choteau Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1657 Choteau Cir have?
Some of 1657 Choteau Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1657 Choteau Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1657 Choteau Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 Choteau Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1657 Choteau Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1657 Choteau Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1657 Choteau Cir offers parking.
Does 1657 Choteau Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1657 Choteau Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 Choteau Cir have a pool?
No, 1657 Choteau Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1657 Choteau Cir have accessible units?
No, 1657 Choteau Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 Choteau Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1657 Choteau Cir has units with dishwashers.

