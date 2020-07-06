1612 Choteau Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

This great townhome is located in the north-central part of Grapevine next to Dove Elementary and Dove Park. It is a rare 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome in a quiet, established neighborhood. The property has a quaint fenced back yard with a 2-car detached garage and extra storage space. There is a fireplace and a wet bar in the large living area. The kitchen has a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and the utility area comes with a washer & dryer. There is a community pool just a half block away!

Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. Dogs ok under 30lbs, limit 2. No aggressive breeds. No cats. Pet dep $500 plus $250 for one additional.