1612 Choteau Circle
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:26 AM

1612 Choteau Circle

1612 Choteau Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Choteau Circle, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
This great townhome is located in the north-central part of Grapevine next to Dove Elementary and Dove Park. It is a rare 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome in a quiet, established neighborhood. The property has a quaint fenced back yard with a 2-car detached garage and extra storage space. There is a fireplace and a wet bar in the large living area. The kitchen has a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and the utility area comes with a washer & dryer. There is a community pool just a half block away!
Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. Dogs ok under 30lbs, limit 2. No aggressive breeds. No cats. Pet dep $500 plus $250 for one additional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

