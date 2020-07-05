MUST SEE! An absolutely immaculate and charming house located in North Grapevine close to lake, parks, schools, and shopping. This home offers a split bedroom arrangement with a nice open floorplan. Detached garage with gated entry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1410 Mockingbird Drive have any available units?
1410 Mockingbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Mockingbird Drive have?
Some of 1410 Mockingbird Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Mockingbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Mockingbird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.