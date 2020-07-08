1404 Overlook Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the privacy and convenience of this large .3 acre corner lot with huge fenced back yard that boasts grand views of mature trees. Excellent location in a nice Grapevine neighborhood near restaurants and shopping. Just off 114 and minutes from DFW Airport! Both bathrooms have been updated! All New windows installed this month. Brand new wood plank tile flooring in living area, hallways, and bedrooms. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant and tenant's agent to verify all info. Agent not responsible for inaccuracies.