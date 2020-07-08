All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated June 1 2020

1404 Overlook Drive

1404 Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Overlook Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the privacy and convenience of this large .3 acre corner lot with huge fenced back yard that boasts grand views of mature trees. Excellent location in a nice Grapevine neighborhood near restaurants and shopping. Just off 114 and minutes from DFW Airport! Both bathrooms have been updated! All New windows installed this month. Brand new wood plank tile flooring in living area, hallways, and bedrooms. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant and tenant's agent to verify all info. Agent not responsible for inaccuracies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

