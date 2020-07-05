1235 Canyon Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite media room

Magnificent K Hovnanian home in exclusive Lake Pointe. Large living area on first floor with stone fireplace. Wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and crown molding beautifully appoint this home. Gourmet kitchen includes granite counter, stainless appliances. double oven. Master bedroom suite on first floor with double sinks, soaker tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Guest suite on first floor. Upstairs includes two bedrooms, bathroom, media room and a large gameroom. Covered porch. Just minutes from historic Grapevine Main Street. Nearby access to miles of hiking and bike trails around Grapevine Lake. Subdivision has lake access.