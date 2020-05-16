1231 Tamarack Court

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**We will waive the application and admin fee!**



Cozy 3 bed, 2 bath, 1846 sq ft, 1 story home in Grapevine! Spacious living room with cozy fireplace and dark wood beamed high ceiling. Dark wood floors throughout the majority of the home. Cute kitchen with white cabinets. Spacious bedrooms. Large back yard, great for gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



*Sod will be installed in the backyard in late April*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.