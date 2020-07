Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven walk in closets Property Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Charming 3 bedroom home in HISTORIC GRAPEVINE! Just blocks from Main Street with plenty of shopping, great restaurants & nightlife. Easy access to 114, 121, 360 & DFW airport! Entertain in the family room featuring a built-in hutch or host in the kitchen offering tons of cabinets! Make great use of the spacious master suite showcasing a walk-in closet! You will love the HUGE backyard with mature trees & a storage shed!