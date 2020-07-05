All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated June 4 2019 at 5:57 AM

108 Nestlewood Lane

Location

108 Nestlewood Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Charming home in close proximity to Lake Grapevine (2.87 mi), Historic Grapevine (1 mi), hike & bike trails, & elementary. Easy access to DFW airport, Ft Worth, & Dallas. Located on a quiet cul de sac home site, this home boasts an inviting front porch, living room area highlighted by hardwood flooring & a cozy corner fireplace with gas logs, large island kitchen with granite counters & abundant cabinets, lots of technology with a Ring doorbell & Nest thermostats for easy control from phone, & 8 ft privacy fence across back of property making this the perfect place to call home. Lease price includes lawn and landscape maintenance by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Nestlewood Lane have any available units?
108 Nestlewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Nestlewood Lane have?
Some of 108 Nestlewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Nestlewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
108 Nestlewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Nestlewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 108 Nestlewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 108 Nestlewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 108 Nestlewood Lane offers parking.
Does 108 Nestlewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Nestlewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Nestlewood Lane have a pool?
No, 108 Nestlewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 108 Nestlewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 108 Nestlewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Nestlewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Nestlewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

