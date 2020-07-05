108 Nestlewood Lane

Amenities

Charming home in close proximity to Lake Grapevine (2.87 mi), Historic Grapevine (1 mi), hike & bike trails, & elementary. Easy access to DFW airport, Ft Worth, & Dallas. Located on a quiet cul de sac home site, this home boasts an inviting front porch, living room area highlighted by hardwood flooring & a cozy corner fireplace with gas logs, large island kitchen with granite counters & abundant cabinets, lots of technology with a Ring doorbell & Nest thermostats for easy control from phone, & 8 ft privacy fence across back of property making this the perfect place to call home. Lease price includes lawn and landscape maintenance by owner.