Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage media room 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport conference room game room hot tub internet access internet cafe package receiving shuffle board tennis court trash valet

Newly Renovated Apartments Available now! Welcome home to The Destino! Our community is nestled in beautiful Tarrant County in Grand Prairie, Texas. You can shop-till-you-drop at the many shopping centers nearby, and with restaurants and movie theaters close at hand, entertainment is just a few minutes away. We are only minutes from I-20 and I-30 so your commuting around Texas is a breeze. The Destino is delighted to offer six floor plans with one, two, and three bedrooms. Our spacious apartment homes are bright and airy and feature all electric kitchens, extra storage, central heat and air, and a dishwasher. We offer our residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. Great apartment home living extends beyond your front door. That’s why we’ve crafted our charming community for all lifestyles. We are proud to feature copy and fax services, a clubhouse, business center, and on-site and on-call maintenance. Our commitment to your comfort and quality of life is second to none. Visit to